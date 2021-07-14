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Another Phoenix city hall cop refuses to answer questions about cooling center
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134 views • July 14, 2021
Phoenjx is experiencing a record heatwave this Summer. Last year, 2020, part of the convention Center was used as a cooling center for disabled, seniors, homeless.
This year, 2021, the City of Phoenix refuses to open it again as a cooling center even though June was the hottest month on record and a record number of residents are dying from heat stroke, at the rate of 1 a day.
This year, 2021, the City of Phoenix refuses to open it again as a cooling center even though June was the hottest month on record and a record number of residents are dying from heat stroke, at the rate of 1 a day.
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