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Tactical PE Featuring: California Cops Do The Tough Job Against Knife-Wielding Assailant
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151 views • January 16, 2021
Welcome to winning in 2021 Warriors of all types!
Today's show we take another look at the tough job that our men and women in blue have to face down every day as they deal with another knife-wielding suspect (knife attacks are on the rise around the globe). And then we help you understand why it's important to train in your gear.
Tactical PE On US Sports Net is brought to you by:
Tactical Workouts!
Revolutionary Tactical Strength And Conditioning Program Provides A Simple Training Blueprint To Help Cops, Soldiers, And Prepared Citizens Gain Tactical Muscle. Try it free at:
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part one:
** (Disclaimer: This portion of the video content is intended for educational and informational purposes only) **
Chico, California — On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at approximately 7:29 p.m. the Chico Police dispatch center received a 911 call from a citizen who was playing tennis at the Community Park, 1900 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The citizen reported a bloody “guy with a knife, high on something” chased his 15-year-old daughter.
See more of Police Activity - https://www.patreon.com/PoliceActivity
Part two:
Your life, and the lives of others, depends on how well you've prepared for the unexpected.
You can't train one way and compete another.
Doing your squats and deadlifts in the gym is great for general fitness. But if you're a tactical operator, be sure to put your gear on. When you are kitted up for an operation, your gear could weigh 40 to 70 pounds. And sometimes much more. Get the full course at: http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
From the Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun. US Sports Network! http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Today's show we take another look at the tough job that our men and women in blue have to face down every day as they deal with another knife-wielding suspect (knife attacks are on the rise around the globe). And then we help you understand why it's important to train in your gear.
Tactical PE On US Sports Net is brought to you by:
Tactical Workouts!
Revolutionary Tactical Strength And Conditioning Program Provides A Simple Training Blueprint To Help Cops, Soldiers, And Prepared Citizens Gain Tactical Muscle. Try it free at:
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part one:
** (Disclaimer: This portion of the video content is intended for educational and informational purposes only) **
Chico, California — On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at approximately 7:29 p.m. the Chico Police dispatch center received a 911 call from a citizen who was playing tennis at the Community Park, 1900 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The citizen reported a bloody “guy with a knife, high on something” chased his 15-year-old daughter.
See more of Police Activity - https://www.patreon.com/PoliceActivity
Part two:
Your life, and the lives of others, depends on how well you've prepared for the unexpected.
You can't train one way and compete another.
Doing your squats and deadlifts in the gym is great for general fitness. But if you're a tactical operator, be sure to put your gear on. When you are kitted up for an operation, your gear could weigh 40 to 70 pounds. And sometimes much more. Get the full course at: http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
From the Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun. US Sports Network! http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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