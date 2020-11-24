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The Suppression of Science - BMJ
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17 views • November 24, 2020
The Mirror Project, November 23, 2020
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Based on an article by the British Medical Journal BMJ published on 13.11.20.
Please share and subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw/
https://www.mp-22.com
Subscribe to: https://www.mp-22.com
Youtube and social media doesn't notify our subscribers of our new posts, so if by some miracle you can see this, please cut the middleman and subscribe directly to our site, we don't spam only push latests videos twice a month.
Based on an article by the British Medical Journal BMJ published on 13.11.20.
Please share and subscribe.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw/
https://www.mp-22.com
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