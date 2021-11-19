AUSTRIA GOES FULL DRACONIAN WITH LOCKDOWNS FOR THE UNVAXXED!! & KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL UPDATES!!!

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Austria is implementing a new lockdown for the unvaccinated as of midnight Monday, roughly two million Austrians who are not yet inoculated, will be prohibited from leaving their homes except for basic activities like working, grocery shopping, going to school — or getting vaccinated. Meanwhile the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial is underway with closing arguments being made with the fate of Rittenhouse now in the hands of the jury. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest updates with the Rittenhouse trial while also warning Canadians about the measures being taken in Austria against the unvaccinated and how those Draconian measures may be a blueprint for similar laws that we may soon see here in Canada.
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https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1460338237734416390
https://globalnews.ca/news/8374790/covid-19-austria-unvaccinated-lockdown-explained/