BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AUSTRIA GOES FULL DRACONIAN WITH LOCKDOWNS FOR THE UNVAXXED!! & KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL UPDATES!!!
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
90 views • November 19, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Austria is implementing a new lockdown for the unvaccinated as of midnight Monday, roughly two million Austrians who are not yet inoculated, will be prohibited from leaving their homes except for basic activities like working, grocery shopping, going to school — or getting vaccinated. Meanwhile the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial is underway with closing arguments being made with the fate of Rittenhouse now in the hands of the jury. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest updates with the Rittenhouse trial while also warning Canadians about the measures being taken in Austria against the unvaccinated and how those Draconian measures may be a blueprint for similar laws that we may soon see here in Canada.

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth
BAYSTON➜https://bastyon.com/dandickspft
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider

Sources:

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1460338237734416390

https://globalnews.ca/news/8374790/covid-19-austria-unvaccinated-lockdown-explained/
Keywords
vaccineslaveryunvaxxedtrialaustrialockdownpress for truthpressfortruthkill shotkyle rittenhouse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

Lance D Johnson
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

Cassie B.
Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Garrison Vance
Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza&#8217;s mounting death toll nears

Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza’s mounting death toll nears

Lance D Johnson
Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy