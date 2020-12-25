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TDS And Faith
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5 views • December 25, 2020
Trump is probably the first person to have a psychiatric condition named after him (Trump Derangement Syndrome). Doubtless he is the first individual who is considered an allergen. Regardless, no one can dispute the impact Trump has on others. Interestingly, the only other similarly potent element is faith. Leftists react similarly to Trump as they do to displays of faith.
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