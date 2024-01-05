The Duped vs. The Undupable:



Discussing pros and cons of Trump's presidency, Israeli involvement in 911, government scaremongering, Earth's true cosmology and why they would lie, the Ron Paul revolution, presidential assassinations, child trafficking and The Sound of Freedom, duper's delight and secondary psychopaths, voluntarism, public school indoctrination, formal logic and logical fallacies, mixed martial arts vs. jeet kune do, Bruce Lee's philosophies, and how love wins over all with Eddy Bicker in Ohio

