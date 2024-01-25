Who is Maui Police Chief? Police block exits in Lahaina fire!

(Copy and paste links into URL)
Join Us! https://www.StandTogetherHawaii.com
Find Traci here https://www.youtube.com/@UCMv7WqcuDZbA4qTetHRBD8w
Need to get in shape?
Here is a 6-week workout program I filmed in Alaska called: Wilderness Workouts Living Your Dreams https://tinyurl.com/fun2024workouts
Inspired to send a donation for my work?
Venmo me @: [email protected]
Zelle: [email protected]
Buy me a coffe:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/allymichelle
Send check to:
Michelle Melendez
PO Box 385
Hakalau, Hawaii 96710
(Mahalo so much)
Movies that woke me up to the REAL world I live in are...
• Money Masters (1996)
• Zeitgeist - The Movie | Documentary |.
Disclaimer: [NOTE: This is not legal or finacial advice. This is information only.]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.