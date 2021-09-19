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LET ME REPEAT THE QUESTION
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10 views • September 19, 2021
Recently I was accused of spreading doubt and before I could respond this person "unfriended" me. Which was a shame because I didn't get the chance to say the following: "My mission is to spread doubt. Doubt is the foundation of the scientific method. Doubt is how we claw our way to the truth. I do not care if you like me. If you don't believe me, good, maybe that will get you asking the right questions instead of unquestionably following this nonsense."
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/LET-ME-REPEAT-THE-QUESTION-e17iqlu
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/LET-ME-REPEAT-THE-QUESTION-e17iqlu
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