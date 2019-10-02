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Making CDS the safe, easy way. Andreas Kalcker showing Charlotte Lackney's 2015 method. Use CDS as a disinfectant for COVID-19 coronavirus.
CLO2Works
CLO2Works
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15084 views • October 02, 2019

Thanks to Andreas Kalcker for making this video showing my "24 hour double infusion method" of making 3000 ppm CDS using 4% HCL that I developed in 2015. I have been too busy to make a video of my method, so I'm glad he did it for me! NOTE: The correct amount of CDS water to use is 250ml. Using more will result in less than 3000ppm CDS.

For those who would like to see my original method in written form, the original PDF file is still on my website http://mmsinfo.org/ and the file address is: https://www.mmsinfo.org/infosheets/CDS-how_to_make_3000_ppm_using_4pc_HCL.pdf

I was not able to make 3000 ppm CDS using 4% HCL no matter how much I used, while always keeping to a one-to-one mix ratio with MMS. When I changed that ratio to using more 4% HCL than MMS, I found the ppm went down!

If one has 50% citric acid or 10% HCL, 3000 ppm CDS can be made with a single infusion. https://mmsinfo.org/infosheets/CDS_Made_in_a_250_ml_Capacity_Canning_Jar.pdf 

UPDATE-1: New testing has shown a way to make 3000 pm CDS using MMS and 4% HCL and only ONE infusion! See this file for details: 

https://mmsinfo.org/infosheets/CDS_3000ppm_MMS_4pc_HCL_Fridge_Single_Infusion_Testing_Sept'19.pdf

UPDATE-2: Using the same 500ml clamp-lid jar and 250ml of CDS water, it is now possible to make 3000ppm CDS in only 3 hours. Instead of using a shot glass as the reactor, a floating reactor is used. The difference is the floating reactor solution depth is 2mm deep instead of the very deep solution depth in the shot glass. This video first appeared at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5N0Vm85Io4 (my YT channel was deleted by YT)

Keywords
healthjim humblemmschlorine dioxideautismtoxinsheavy metalsmalariaparasitesg2cgenesis 2 churchclo2sodium chloritealternative healthcarecdhcdsclo2worksmms1pathogenssodio cloritocoronaviruscovid-19
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