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The Harsh Reality of Vaccine Adverse Effects
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212 views • April 22, 2021
The video that got UKC suspended from Youtube: Nicola's fit, healthy, 58 year old husband had the Oxford vaccine (first jab) and very soon after was very ill. He is now in hospital with suspected Transvers Myelitis, now diagnosed as Guillain-Barre syndrome.
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