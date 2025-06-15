MASSIVE EXPLOSIONS ROCK TEL AVIV - Iranian Missiles OBLITERATE Israeli Nuclear Facility

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran has launched a devastating missile barrage allegedly targeting Israel's highly sensitive Dimona nuclear facility! This is still UNCONFIRMED. Massive explosions lit up the skies as war sirens wailed across southern Israel, sending shockwaves through the Zionist regime.
This unprecedented attack marks a terrifying escalation in the Middle East conflict, raising fears of a regional catastrophe.
Video Mirrored From : Jim Crenshaw - https://old.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/