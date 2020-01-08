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Joey Gibson Speaks At United Against Hate Rally Part 2!
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5 views • January 08, 2020
Joey Gibson of Patriot Prayer speaks at the United Against Hate rally in Seattle WA on Jan 5th 2020! This rally was hosted by the Washington 3 Percenters, another pro constitution group. https://wa3percent.org/
As soon as Joey started speaking, the Antifa losers across the street tried to crash through a barrier, but the cops put a stop to that! 4 Antifas were arrested. The 3 Percenters on security duty did a good job of keeping the entrance to the rally safe!
As soon as Joey started speaking, the Antifa losers across the street tried to crash through a barrier, but the cops put a stop to that! 4 Antifas were arrested. The 3 Percenters on security duty did a good job of keeping the entrance to the rally safe!
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