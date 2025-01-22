The Lost Book of Enki Tablet III

MIss me? Here I am! I know, its been 3 weeks. I've had a lot on my mind lately, but here it is. Tablet III. The Main slideshow took me 2.5 hours to make. This is a record for me considering its 31 minutes long. I've seen the Lisa presentation meme EVERYWHERE on social media. NOBODY has done it better than me. I AM the king of this meme. This is from Zecharia Sitchin's "The Lost Book of Enki" which talks about the mission of obtaining gold from Enki's perspective. It's been a fun read lately. I've really been enjoying it. The reason I am educating you on this is because these stories relevance is how this world is being run. These guys are still in charge and are partly running the show here on Earth. It never changed. There are Babylonian structures in the Citadel of Commerce in Los Angeles. Come take a visit and see for yourself. What is Babylonian architecture doing there if they are not relevant? UFOs are in every ancient text. Thats why TV shows, cartoons and movies make reference to flying objects or aliens. Freemasons LOVE their biblical references. They are often referenced in a joking fashion in order to deter you from the truth. The best place to hide the truth is in plain sight.

