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The David Knight Show (12October20 Full Show)
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29 views • October 12, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:02:22 New Trump ad embraces masks, Fauci and BigPharma
— 00:10:15 WHO & World Bank reverse course on Lockdown. It’s a pivot, not the end
— 00:18:19 Government by decree (and by bureaucracy) — is the model everywhere. But BoJo in UK is the most transparent about pushing the “Great Reset” button.
— 00:55:35 Court decisions in NY & Washington DC about lockdown vs free exercise of religion. One supports, the other ignores 1A — but even the one that supports makes no mention of 1A rights
— 01:13:08 The dystopian theatre of the absurd —birthday party raided in Australia, Newsom says keep your mask on while eating
— 01:24:21 More push to cashless society, another story about “dirty cash”
— 01:45:13Isolation camps in Canada — who will be isolated, for how long, and why? Govt refuses to answer Ontario MP
— 01:50:00 DARPA pushes “DNA-drug-in-a-box”, CIA & military are running OperationWarpSpeed vaccine program
— 01:57:53 Video of Michigan “militia” accused by FBI of Whitmer kidnapping plot, shows a very different picture than that portrayed by allegations
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:02:22 New Trump ad embraces masks, Fauci and BigPharma
— 00:10:15 WHO & World Bank reverse course on Lockdown. It’s a pivot, not the end
— 00:18:19 Government by decree (and by bureaucracy) — is the model everywhere. But BoJo in UK is the most transparent about pushing the “Great Reset” button.
— 00:55:35 Court decisions in NY & Washington DC about lockdown vs free exercise of religion. One supports, the other ignores 1A — but even the one that supports makes no mention of 1A rights
— 01:13:08 The dystopian theatre of the absurd —birthday party raided in Australia, Newsom says keep your mask on while eating
— 01:24:21 More push to cashless society, another story about “dirty cash”
— 01:45:13Isolation camps in Canada — who will be isolated, for how long, and why? Govt refuses to answer Ontario MP
— 01:50:00 DARPA pushes “DNA-drug-in-a-box”, CIA & military are running OperationWarpSpeed vaccine program
— 01:57:53 Video of Michigan “militia” accused by FBI of Whitmer kidnapping plot, shows a very different picture than that portrayed by allegations
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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