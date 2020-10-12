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The David Knight Show (12October20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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29 views • October 12, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics By Timecode:

— 00:02:22 New Trump ad embraces masks, Fauci and BigPharma

— 00:10:15 WHO & World Bank reverse course on Lockdown. It’s a pivot, not the end

— 00:18:19 Government by decree (and by bureaucracy) — is the model everywhere. But BoJo in UK is the most transparent about pushing the “Great Reset” button.

— 00:55:35 Court decisions in NY & Washington DC about lockdown vs free exercise of religion. One supports, the other ignores 1A — but even the one that supports makes no mention of 1A rights

— 01:13:08 The dystopian theatre of the absurd —birthday party raided in Australia, Newsom says keep your mask on while eating

— 01:24:21 More push to cashless society, another story about “dirty cash”

— 01:45:13Isolation camps in Canada — who will be isolated, for how long, and why? Govt refuses to answer Ontario MP

— 01:50:00 DARPA pushes “DNA-drug-in-a-box”, CIA & military are running OperationWarpSpeed vaccine program

— 01:57:53 Video of Michigan “militia” accused by FBI of Whitmer kidnapping plot, shows a very different picture than that portrayed by allegations

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Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy