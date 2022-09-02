Joe Biden's Speech Parallels Adolf Hitler's Demonic Mind Set

Dark Brandon Speech Of Doom

The Communist Democrats are in FULL War mode against 1/2 to 3/4 of Americans!

See companion article here - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/joe-bidens-speech-parallels-adolf-hitlers-demonic-mind-set/





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Communist Democrats, Joe Biden Hitlerian Speech, Projection, Isaiah 5-20