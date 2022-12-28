Situation Update, Dec 28, 2022 - The Posthuman Apocalypse and coming Luciferian War with Christ (feat. Timothy Alberino)

0:00 Intro

9:10 Humanity

25:50 Timothy Alberino





- Human voice mastery and what this teaches us about our gifts and capabilities

- Dozens of people died, FROZEN in their cars or on the streets during freeze wave

- Even with a clear forecast, people still did not plan or prep

- Most people can't see the storms coming in 2023

- Full interview with Timothy Alberino, author of "Birthright"

- Transhumanism and the SURRENDER of dominion over Earth

- Pre-Adamic civilization and its destruction

- Younger Dryas Boundary comet impact event

- The Great Flood and water inundation of ancient cities

- Ancient megaliths, and astroarchaeology time dating

- Athiests vs. Luciferians (theists)

- The coming KINETIC war with Christ upon his return

- How Luciferians are RECRUITING gullible humans to join the side of Satan

- Extraterrestrials are referenced in the Bible

- The "Elders" as cosmic architects who celebrated the creation of Earth

- Globalists think they can become gods through technology

- Spiritual implications of taking mRNA (transhumanism) jabs

- Surviving Hell on Earth as we await the return

- Every conscious human has the power to make a CHOICE between God vs. Lucifer





