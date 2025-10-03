David Murrin: 2030, the Arrival of Pax Sinica, & Consciousness or Catastrophe

David Murrin discusses the global "entropic cycle" and continuing deterioration of the world situation, anchored in a new hegemonic war cycle predicted to peak around 2030. The core geopolitical struggle between the West and "axis of autocracies" is led by Pax Sinica whose day in the sun is arriving. He touches on the economy, gold, bitcoin, and more. We are moving toward consciousness or catastrophe.





Websites

David Murrin Website https://www.davidmurrin.co.uk

X https://x.com/GlobalForecastr





About David Murrin

David has been described as a polymath who started his career as a geophysicist, and who then entered finance at JP Morgan where he worked for seven years. Since then for more than two and a half decades he has been running his own hedge fund. During his financial career, his main focus has been on finding and understanding collective human behavioral patterns that comprise the study of human systems behavior. Including deep-seated ‘patterns’ in history and then using them to predict the future for geopolitics and markets in today’s turbulent times. He has a remarkable track record. David has written four books. Breaking the Code of History recognizes that post 9/11, the world changed in an instant. Using his theory's of human social structures he was able to successfully predict back in 2007 the key process in human social structures that have impacted today’s changing world, including the decline of America and the West and the rise of China, and the reality of climate change. His second book released in 2018 is Lions Led By Lions which examines Britain’s misunderstood involvement in the First World War and the achieved learning curve of its Army's leadership that resulted in a war-winning British Expeditionary Force rolling back the German Army in 1918. The story provides clear lessons that should be applied by today's leaders concerning the deterrence of global conflict. David's third book is a call to arms, in which his Now or Never UK Defense Review highlights the clear and present threats faced by Britain in the years and decade ahead from Russia and especially China, and the urgency for the need for large scale rearmament to secure the future peace. David's latest book Red Lightning which integrates fact and fiction and describes from a future perspective how China wins WW3 in 2025. It is a sober warning to the leaders of the Western World, that peace will only be maintained by a hard-won deterrence of aggression.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html