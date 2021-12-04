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Woe to the Pharisees... Are you a Pharisee?
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10 views • December 04, 2021
Jesus said woe to the Pharisees for their hypocrisy. Are you aware that being a hypocrite means we are being too soft on ourselves, ie. "hypo" means "under" or "too little" and then you have the rest of the word "critical". When it comes to following the teachings and commands of Jesus, I think we are all guilty of being hypocritical (too soft on ourselves) and we need to take God and the teachings of Jesus much more seriously. We need to develop a true vision for our eternity.
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