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Russia Destroys Nazi 24th Brigade - May 7, 2022
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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1127 views • May 08, 2022
May 9, 2022 commemorates Russias victory over Nazi Germany on May 9, 1945 (Moscow time), 77-year anniversary.

Russians Crush Uke Troops In Donbass Destroy Entire Regional Command Center

By Vassilis Kapoulas
WarNews247
5-7-22

The Russian artillery and the Air Force launched an unprecedented attack, resulting in the Ukrainians losing 790 dead in 24 hours. The Russian Army is now located in the northern suburb of Severodonetsk, Voevodovka. Severodonetsk is a key city for the development of Russian strategy as it was designated by Kyiv as the administrative center of the "Luhansk region”.

Especially in Popasnaya and Severodonetsk, Ukrainian forces had huge losses in battles and ambushes in forests and heavy artillery and air fire. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recognized the advance of the Russian Army in the areas of Liman, Seversk, Popasnaya and Voevodovka (the northern suburb of Severodonetsk).

Fierce Fighting In Popasnaya - 790 Ukrainian Soldiers Dead

The Command Center of the 24th Brigade was destroyed The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the command center of the 24th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Popasnaya was destroyed. During the briefing, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that artillery crews of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation killed about 790 soldiers of the armed forces of Ukraine.

https://rense.com/general96/Russians-Crush-Uke-Troops-In-Donbass.php

8 clips, 4-minutes 32-seconds (Videos from the link provided in the Rense article).
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