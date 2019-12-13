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Ισλαμοποίηση της Ευρωπης/Islamization of Europe
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613 views • December 13, 2019
Credits @Paul Joseph Watson
To ανέβασα Γενάρη του 18 στο ΥΤ, αλλά κάτι μου λέει
ότι τώρα θα το νιώσουμε καλύτερα... Κι ό,τι έχει προκύψει
στη Γερμανία που μας κάνει ακόμα αδιανόητο, μην αμφιβάλλετε
ότι κάποια στιγμή θα προκύψει κι εδώ. Λίαν συντομως...
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
σχετικο τόπικ στο σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=322387#p322387
To ανέβασα Γενάρη του 18 στο ΥΤ, αλλά κάτι μου λέει
ότι τώρα θα το νιώσουμε καλύτερα... Κι ό,τι έχει προκύψει
στη Γερμανία που μας κάνει ακόμα αδιανόητο, μην αμφιβάλλετε
ότι κάποια στιγμή θα προκύψει κι εδώ. Λίαν συντομως...
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
σχετικο τόπικ στο σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=322387#p322387
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