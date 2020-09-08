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Nurse speaking out on mistreatment in hospital - like a horror movie
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42 views • September 08, 2020
She explains that everyone coming into her hospital, which she claims is “in the hood,” is labeled as a COVID patient, but that they are not dying from COVID, but from poor medical care.
She claims that every time she tries to advocate for her patients because they are receiving poor medical care, that they reassign the patient to someone else.
Because her patients are minorities, Latinos at the first hospital she was at, and Blacks at her current assignment, she has even tried to reach out to advocacy groups who specialize in advocating for these minority groups, but no one seems to want to listen to her.
100% of her patients have died, and she makes it clear that although she is not a doctor, she is sure that these patients are not getting the proper treatment they deserve.
She claims that she has even been assigned to care for patients that are already dead, because medical personnel are not even using disposable stethoscopes to verify that they are still alive.
She actually compared what was going on in this hospital to Nazi Germany in the past:
She claims that every time she tries to advocate for her patients because they are receiving poor medical care, that they reassign the patient to someone else.
Because her patients are minorities, Latinos at the first hospital she was at, and Blacks at her current assignment, she has even tried to reach out to advocacy groups who specialize in advocating for these minority groups, but no one seems to want to listen to her.
100% of her patients have died, and she makes it clear that although she is not a doctor, she is sure that these patients are not getting the proper treatment they deserve.
She claims that she has even been assigned to care for patients that are already dead, because medical personnel are not even using disposable stethoscopes to verify that they are still alive.
She actually compared what was going on in this hospital to Nazi Germany in the past:
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