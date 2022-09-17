Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ask Dr. Jane: Sociopaths Prepare to Inject Cattle and Animals with MRNA VAXX Bioweapon
296 views
channel image
Truth or Consequences
Published 2 months ago |

Ask Dr. Jane is BACK to expose the metals in the jabs, how ivermectin could be cancer-killing, and why the Elites are injecting animals with mRNA!

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationwefcovidmrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket