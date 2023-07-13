Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ducks, docks, and deadly nightshades MVI_2856-7merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
221 Subscribers
Shop now
121 views
Published Yesterday

This spot on the wide bend of the Swan-Avon River at Woodbridge, near Midland, Western Australia, is a favourite place of mine. I learn about weeds, birdlife, flooding, people, dogs, heatwaves, skull rowing, aeroplanes, and much more besides.

Keywords
environmentclimateducksrachel carsonswan-avon rivermagpiesdockwestern australian flora and faunasilent springmudlarksdeadly nightshade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket