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Ep. 664 – Shocking Test Scores Show Majority Of Baltimore Kids Are Failing English & Math
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30 views • March 15, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Maryland, where state test scores have revealed that two years after the pandemic began, 3rd-8th graders are not even close to being at grade level for math and English Language Arts.
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