'The ball is in Trump’s court' - Iran demands frozen $24 billion BACK, slams door on meeting - Mohsen Rezaei, top military adviser - CNN interview, clip

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🔥🇮🇷 “The ball is in Trump’s court” — Iran demands frozen $24 billion BACK, slams door on meeting
In a rare interview, Mohsen Rezaei, top military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, told CNN the brutal reality for the US: return the stolen money, back down, or face a much wider war.
💬 “The negotiations are at a deadlock and Trump must break this deadlock… This is our own money, not America's money.”
Rezaei framed it as a "test of trust" for a US president who famously torched the 2015 nuclear agreement and is now desperately trying to save face.
Trump recently pulled a 180 on his comments about the Supreme Leader, telling reporters he would be "honored" to meet Khamenei. Rezaei shut that delusional fantasy down instantly.
💬 “This will not happen.”
And if the US decides to resume its failed aggression?
Rezaei warned Iran will drag the war far beyond the Persian Gulf — expanding strikes to US bases in the Indian Ocean, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea, and the Mediterranean.
Iran calls this its first true victory in 47 years. Demented Don just calls it "the Art of the Deal."