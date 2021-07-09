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Space Girl Music: 'Frihed' For Danmark (Danish Music video) [07-07.2021]
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20 views • July 09, 2021
14 views Jul 7, 2021
Anonymous. northern Light / anonymous fyn. - 259 subscribers
Joined Nov 23, 2018 - 19,153 views
https://youtu.be/3HgzFht2NCI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7l8Gu_silArhMpAXb9udxQ/videos
Min kommentar under videoen som blev 'fjernet' 2 min efter:
Smukt arb tror så næppe det hjælper da 99,99% af alle Danskere er totalt hjernevaskede...
Bevis? - check mine videoer og kanaler her:
'Follow The Fucking Money' - #Pedophilia #Grooming #PedoWood #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism #FallCabal #OutOfShadows2020 and much more.
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
Who Control and Rule the World? JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlQY3V1uHk8I/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)
Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=1
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=4
Mvh Kim Osbøl
Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2 : https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
PS Min kommentar her 'fjernet' efter 2 min... Hvorfor mon dog --
Anonymous. northern Light / anonymous fyn. - 259 subscribers
Joined Nov 23, 2018 - 19,153 views
https://youtu.be/3HgzFht2NCI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7l8Gu_silArhMpAXb9udxQ/videos
Min kommentar under videoen som blev 'fjernet' 2 min efter:
Smukt arb tror så næppe det hjælper da 99,99% af alle Danskere er totalt hjernevaskede...
Bevis? - check mine videoer og kanaler her:
'Follow The Fucking Money' - #Pedophilia #Grooming #PedoWood #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism #FallCabal #OutOfShadows2020 and much more.
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
Who Control and Rule the World? JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick (2014)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlQY3V1uHk8I/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)
Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=1
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=4
Mvh Kim Osbøl
Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2 : https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
PS Min kommentar her 'fjernet' efter 2 min... Hvorfor mon dog --
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