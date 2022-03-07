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Rain Making Control Act 1967. Victoria, Australia.
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134 views • March 07, 2022
Interesting video has emerged in regards to rain making in Australia.
Link to the "Rain-making Control Act 1967"
https://www.legislation.vic.gov.au/in-force/acts/rain-making-control-act-1967/016
Key points: * For any sufficient purpose.
* Not liable.
2/3/22
https://t.me/australiaforfreedom
LOOK UP!
*Warning; Uncomfortable Information.
Geo-Engineering, Weather Manipulation, Cloud Seeding, Chemtrails…. is occurring. It has been occurring for many decades.
But don’t take my word for it, I’ll let the government show you.
“The Queensland Government is undertaking a four-year cloud-seeding project in South East Queensland which commenced in November 2007”
http://www.floodcommission.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/file/0011/4223/Anderson_Jay.pdf
“From January 2008 until May 2008, the Atlant was trialled over the Wide Bay and Burnett district in Queensland”
https://www.australianrain.com.au/copy-of-trials-brisbane-bundaberg-20078
"In Tasmania the results have been highly favourable from the beginning. We've been going since 1964”
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2007-11-20/turnbull-pumps-10m-into-rainmaking-gamble/731004
“The Queensland Cloud Seeding Research Program (QCSRP) was conducted in the southeast Queensland region near Brisbane during the 2008/09 wet seasons”
https://era.daf.qld.gov.au/id/eprint/7898/
“Comprehensive Qld Cloud Seeding Research Program report, published in The American Meteorological Society”
https://era.daf.qld.gov.au/id/eprint/7898/1/%5B15200477%20-%20Bulletin%20of%20the%20American%20Meteorological%20Society%5D%20The%20Queensland%20Cloud%20Seeding%20Research%20Program.pdf
“Media release 24 -1- 08. Minister for Sustainability, Climate Change and Innovation, The Honourable Andrew McNamara. Queensland cloud seeding project underway”
https://statements.qld.gov.au/statements/50169#:~:text=An%20innovative%20scientific%20project%20aimed,with%20rainmaking%20particles%20has%20commenced
https://fml.lol/queensland-cloud-seeding-project-underway/amp/
Link to the "Rain-making Control Act 1967"
https://www.legislation.vic.gov.au/in-force/acts/rain-making-control-act-1967/016
Key points: * For any sufficient purpose.
* Not liable.
2/3/22
https://t.me/australiaforfreedom
LOOK UP!
*Warning; Uncomfortable Information.
Geo-Engineering, Weather Manipulation, Cloud Seeding, Chemtrails…. is occurring. It has been occurring for many decades.
But don’t take my word for it, I’ll let the government show you.
“The Queensland Government is undertaking a four-year cloud-seeding project in South East Queensland which commenced in November 2007”
http://www.floodcommission.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/file/0011/4223/Anderson_Jay.pdf
“From January 2008 until May 2008, the Atlant was trialled over the Wide Bay and Burnett district in Queensland”
https://www.australianrain.com.au/copy-of-trials-brisbane-bundaberg-20078
"In Tasmania the results have been highly favourable from the beginning. We've been going since 1964”
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2007-11-20/turnbull-pumps-10m-into-rainmaking-gamble/731004
“The Queensland Cloud Seeding Research Program (QCSRP) was conducted in the southeast Queensland region near Brisbane during the 2008/09 wet seasons”
https://era.daf.qld.gov.au/id/eprint/7898/
“Comprehensive Qld Cloud Seeding Research Program report, published in The American Meteorological Society”
https://era.daf.qld.gov.au/id/eprint/7898/1/%5B15200477%20-%20Bulletin%20of%20the%20American%20Meteorological%20Society%5D%20The%20Queensland%20Cloud%20Seeding%20Research%20Program.pdf
“Media release 24 -1- 08. Minister for Sustainability, Climate Change and Innovation, The Honourable Andrew McNamara. Queensland cloud seeding project underway”
https://statements.qld.gov.au/statements/50169#:~:text=An%20innovative%20scientific%20project%20aimed,with%20rainmaking%20particles%20has%20commenced
https://fml.lol/queensland-cloud-seeding-project-underway/amp/
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