AC/DC Drummer Chris Slade On Being Vegetarian and Not Doing Drugs
Bending Reality
Published 8 days ago |

Michael Stephens' Ministry of Bending Reality AC/DC drummer Chris Slade talks to Lisa about being vegetarian and not doing drugs.


The Ministry of Bending Reality follows Business Developer, Activist, Author, Intuitive Consultant™, Historian and Name Reader™ Michael Stephens journey as he changes lives, reveals truth and explores the world.


To explore with and join in, visit

https://bendingreality.is/

