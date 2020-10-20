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Jose Niño: US Foreign Policy, Venezuela, & America's Path to Big Tech Serfdom
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32 views • October 20, 2020
Venezuelan-American political operative Jose Niño gives his take on U.S. foreign policy and a coming geopolitical reset. We look at Venezuela today as well as the Latin Americanization of the U.S., escalating violence surrounding the elections, and the slide towards technological serfdom regardless of who wins the election.
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Show Notes
Time for a Geopolitical Reset https://mises.org/wire/its-time-geopolitical-reset
Here’s my modest proposal for Latin America https://josealnino.com/2020/05/09/heres-my-modest-proposal-for-latin-america
Websites
Website https://josealnino.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/JoseAlNino
About José Niño
José Niño has more than a decade of experience as a political operative. He works with major organizations on a host of political issues, from gun rights to foreign policy both as a policy analysist and a copywriter. In addition, he has years of experience writing for various outlets such as Ammo.com, Gunpower Magazine, and the Mises Institute.
José’s articles have also been featured on Business Insider, Infowars, and Zero Hedge. He also appeared on the Tom Woods Show and Dana Loesch’s show Relentless.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Time for a Geopolitical Reset https://mises.org/wire/its-time-geopolitical-reset
Here’s my modest proposal for Latin America https://josealnino.com/2020/05/09/heres-my-modest-proposal-for-latin-america
Websites
Website https://josealnino.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/JoseAlNino
About José Niño
José Niño has more than a decade of experience as a political operative. He works with major organizations on a host of political issues, from gun rights to foreign policy both as a policy analysist and a copywriter. In addition, he has years of experience writing for various outlets such as Ammo.com, Gunpower Magazine, and the Mises Institute.
José’s articles have also been featured on Business Insider, Infowars, and Zero Hedge. He also appeared on the Tom Woods Show and Dana Loesch’s show Relentless.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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