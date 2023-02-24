Dr's Hippocratic Oath: "I swear by Apollo the physician, & Aesculapius the surgeon, likewise Hygeia and Panacea, & call all the gods..." 2022 Commonwealth Games, MOLECH worship. 2/3 of the UK watched!

Doctor's Hippocratic Oath: Excerpt: "I swear by Apollo the physician, and Aesculapius the surgeon, likewise Hygeia and Panacea, and call all the gods and goddesses to witness, that I will observe and keep this underwritten oath, to the utmost of my power and judgment." End excerpt.
For quick access to the links and/or videos in this blog, click this link, "I Must Not Play At God," on FaithfulLamb.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.