State Blood Milk Addiction | True News

The reason that political action will not work is that it is simply a numbers game -- here is the proof.Slightly over half of all Americans 52.6 percent now receive significant income from government programs, according to an analysis by Gary Shilling, an economist in Springfield, N.J.That's up from 49.4 percent in 2000and far above the 28.3 percent of Americans in 1950.1 in 5 Americans hold a government job or a job reliant on federal spending.A similar number receive Social Security or a government pension.About 19 million others get food stamps2 million get subsidized housing5 million get education grants. For all these categories, Mr. Shilling counted dependents as well as the direct recipients of government income.(also, free daycare from state schools)Approximately 85% of the state's 235,000 employees (not including higher education employees) are unionized. As the governor noted during his $83 billion budget roll-out, over the past decade pension costs for public employees increased 2,000%. State revenues increased only 24% over the same period. A Schwarzenegger adviser wrote in the San Jose Mercury News in the past few days that, "This year alone, $3 billion was diverted to pension costs from other programs."There are now more than 15,000 government retirees statewide who receive pensions that exceed $100,000 a year, according to the California Foundation for Fiscal Responsibility.Many of these retirees are former police officers, firefighters, and prison guards who can retire at age 50 with a pension that equals 90% of their final year's pay. The pensions for these (and all other retirees) increase each year with inflation and are guaranteed by taxpayers forever—regardless of what happens in the economy or whether the state's pensions funds have been fully funded (which they haven't been).A 2008 state commission pegged California's unfunded pension liability at $63.5 billion, which will be amortized over several decades. That liability, released before the precipitous drop in stock-market and real-estate values, certainly will soar.