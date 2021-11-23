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AI Google and Alexa know allah but not Jesus
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144 views • November 23, 2021
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Disciples of Christ. His channels are DCMEDIA, SSRMEDIA and SDRMEDIA.
Notice how AI Google and Alexa know about false religious leaders but know little or nothing about Jesus Christ. A sign of how the world hates Christ.
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Disciples of Christ. His channels are DCMEDIA, SSRMEDIA and SDRMEDIA.
Notice how AI Google and Alexa know about false religious leaders but know little or nothing about Jesus Christ. A sign of how the world hates Christ.
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