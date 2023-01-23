Col. Douglas MacGregor - ZELENKY'S MARCH TO CRIMEA, UKRAINE ON FIRE - Gerald Celente, 012123

I'm sharing this video from Gerald Celente on YouTube. His description is below.ZELENKY'S MARCH TO CRIMEA, UKRAINE ON FIRE, an interview with Col. Douglas MacGregor.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLYMHqlnZ8s&ab_channel=GeraldCelente
UKRAINE: Col. Douglas MacGregor tells Gerald Celente that the Ukrainian loses on the battlefield are "frightful," as more countries promise heavier weapons to Kyiv in preparations for a major Russian escalation. #ukrainewar
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsjournal.com/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.