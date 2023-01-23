Create New Account
Col. Douglas MacGregor - ZELENKY'S MARCH TO CRIMEA, UKRAINE ON FIRE - Gerald Celente, 012123
I'm sharing this video from Gerald Celente on YouTube. His description is below.ZELENKY'S MARCH TO CRIMEA, UKRAINE ON FIRE, an interview with Col. Douglas MacGregor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLYMHqlnZ8s&ab_channel=GeraldCelente

UKRAINE: Col. Douglas MacGregor tells Gerald Celente that the Ukrainian loses on the battlefield are "frightful," as more countries promise heavier weapons to Kyiv in preparations for a major Russian escalation. #ukrainewar

The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.

To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsjournal.com/subscribe

russiaukrainesmo

