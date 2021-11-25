Reccardo Bosi w/ David Cole - First Nations of Australia Genocide Update

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Leader of Australia One Party Reccardo Bosi speaks with Lurnpa, David Cole (Original Sovereign Tribal Federation) about the genocide going on in the Northern Territory of Australia.
Lurnpa, David Cole - Original Sovereign Tribal Federation: https://originalsovereigntribalfederation.com/
Reccardo Bosi - Australia One Party: https://australiaoneparty.com/
https://rumble.com/vprukm-australiaone-party-a-time-to-decide.-the-international-community-must-speak.html