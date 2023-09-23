Create New Account
El Salvador Day 11
Hagenaars Family
We went to San Blas today to visit with Tom and Emily, another Canadian couple that left Canada and made El Salvador their new home.  Emily has a substack https://emilyml.substack.com?utm_source=navbar&utm_medium=web&r=18x3qh


Emily dropped us off at El Tunco beach while we were waiting for Stan to get off of work and pick us up with his girlfriend so that we could hang out on Friday night and have dinner.  We went to Pollo Campero where it poured down rain so we made it an early night once we were done.  There was a bus of soccer players that came into the restaurant that night and the power went out briefly, never a dull moment.


and

