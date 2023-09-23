El Salvador Day 11

We went to San Blas today to visit with Tom and Emily, another Canadian couple that left Canada and made El Salvador their new home. Emily has a substack https://emilyml.substack.com?utm_source=navbar&utm_medium=web&r=18x3qh
Emily dropped us off at El Tunco beach while we were waiting for Stan to get off of work and pick us up with his girlfriend so that we could hang out on Friday night and have dinner. We went to Pollo Campero where it poured down rain so we made it an early night once we were done. There was a bus of soccer players that came into the restaurant that night and the power went out briefly, never a dull moment.
and
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.