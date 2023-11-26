Create New Account
ISRAEL'S WAR on PALESTINIAN CHILDREN AYED ABU EQTAISH (mirrored)
Published 15 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Frank Barat at:-

https://youtu.be/E51NznQ3zgU?si=2RLXduvPp0tt2j6e

25 Nov 2023Ayed Abu Eqtaish, has been Defence for Children International Palestine Accountability Program Director, since 2000. His work focuses on child detention—documentation and both local and international advocacy for cases involving the ill treatment and torture of children. In 2001, he led a research team of 12 international and local staff, which prepared a comprehensive report on the situation of Palestinian children. Ayed presented this report to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in Geneva in 2002, where it was accepted as the Palestinian NGO Alternative Report for all Palestinian child rights organizations in the West Bank.


Support DCIP amazing work: https://www.dci-palestine.org/

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

