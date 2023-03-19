George W Bush and his Cabinet Never Faced Anything For the Invasion of Iraq - Giving Him Some Hell

20 years after the start of the Iraq War the ICC declares Putin a War Criminal for evacuating Donbass children from Ukrainian artillery fire, while Bush and his cabinet never faced anything of the sort for the invasion of Iraq, really says all you need to know about the ICC.
