Dr. Shiva declares WAR on ZOG!
channel image
Zanimations
3 Subscribers
81 views
Published 20 hours ago

There is ONE presidential candidate who has the balls to call out the complete stranglehold zionism has over U.S. politics. Its Shiva Ayyadurai.
And he does so in very clear words. XD

Keywords
zionismzogshiva ayyaduraidr shivapresident 2024zanimations

