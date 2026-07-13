Jeffrey Epstein And The Vast Global Criminal Network Cabal Conspiracy-NTEB-JULY 13 2026

Jeffrey Epstein was not merely a lone predator with money and famous friends. He was the operating hub of a much larger ecosystem built on access, secrecy, influence, money and compromise. He connected worlds that normally remain separate—politics, finance, royalty, academia, intelligence, philanthropy and sexual corruption—and made those worlds useful to one another. That was his real value. He was not important because he was the richest man in the room; he was important because he knew who wanted what, who feared exposure, who needed introductions and who could be controlled. Everyone looks at the Epstein List, sees credible accusations of pedophilia, and then they stop looking, thereby enabling the real issue to remain untouched, unresolved, and most importanly, undiscovered. I think that’s exactly how they set it up to protect themselves.

“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.” Ephesians 5:11 (KJB)

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we ask a terrifying question: what if Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes against children, as horrific as they were, represented only the visible front of something far larger? What if behind the trafficking operation stood an international network of financiers, politicians, military and intelligence figures, celebrities, entertainers and sports power brokers, and even the Mafia – people bound together not merely by association, but by money, access, secrets, leverage and mutual protection? Epstein was the broker who connected multiple corrupt networks, gave powerful people access to one another, gathered information about their weaknesses and provided the secrecy that allowed the entire system to operate. The real mystery is not simply who flew on his plane or visited his properties. It is who financed him, who protected him, who benefited from his operation, what information he collected—and why the complete truth remains hidden even after his death. One of the proofs staring us right in the face is the refusal by anyone, in any government, anywhere in the world, to bring a single crime mentioned in the millions of pages of the Epstein Files to justice. Why? They didn’t all abuse children, obviously, but all of them benefitted and profitted from the criminal network they willingly became a part of, and are now forced to remain silent or the whole thing will come undone.