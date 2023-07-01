https://gettr.com/post/p2kn87d2d22

WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2

There are now 106 countries in the AIIB, including all of America's close allies, except Japan and the U.S. $100 billion, with China putting in more than 30%. The Chinese Communist Party, which has more than 30% of the vote and veto power over the AIIB, is the most evil regime in the world.

现在亚投行有106个国家，包括所有美国的亲密盟友，除了日本和美国。1000亿美金，中国投入超过了30%，中共不仅拥有30%以上的投票率，还拥有对亚投行的否决权，是世界上最邪恶的政权。

