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America's Second Act
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361 views • June 18, 2021
The philosopher Hegel said that a constitution is the spiritual expression of a people. The government's sole legitimate purpose is to preserve that people (and their spirit) into posterity. But what happens when a government stops caring about the posterity of its people? What happens when they abandon the constitution?
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