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The Worlds Most Hate Filled Book
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10 views • January 23, 2022
We all notice the advance of hate through our social discourse. The vitriol has settled preferentially in the area of politics, but it is everywhere we look. Social media has been especially hard hit. But what is hate? Where does it come from? More importantly, what can we do to eliminate hate? Once we analyze the nature of hate and its source, the solution is not difficult to discern. In this video we make a deep dive into the nature of hate and come up with what is a shattering and indeed, a disturbing realization.
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