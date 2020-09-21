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Crucial Update on the Viral Issue a "Debunking the Detractors" Special! (Another GEM by Ivor Cummins)
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25 views • September 21, 2020
Ivor Cummins:
Hey all - I was scurrilously attacked yesterday by some kind of "junior doctor"
- junior tried to "debunk" my latest fact-fueled video presentation you see
- he was most rude and almost unhinged even
So now you can enjoy my calm, dulcet voice going through just how deluded he has been - and sharing the data that matters! ;-)
Enjoy!
Finally, thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission to share good science!
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Hey all - I was scurrilously attacked yesterday by some kind of "junior doctor"
- junior tried to "debunk" my latest fact-fueled video presentation you see
- he was most rude and almost unhinged even
So now you can enjoy my calm, dulcet voice going through just how deluded he has been - and sharing the data that matters! ;-)
Enjoy!
Finally, thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission to share good science!
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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