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Davos Man, his World Economic Forum, and his Servants
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50 views • June 08, 2022
The purpose of this essay and the accompanying spreadsheet is to provide you with information and transparency about who these people are, where they come from, what their ethics and policy positions are, where they work, what sectors they work in, and when they were trained to do the bidding of the World Economic Forum (“WEF”).
These people have been trained to believe in and support a globalist form of unelected government, in which business is at the centre of the management and decision-making process. They are fundamentally anti-democratic, and their views are both fundamentally corporatist and globalist, which is another way of saying that they are for totalitarian fascism – the fusion of the interests of business with the power of the state – on a global scale.
The Malone Institute, in collaboration with the Pharos Foundation and Pharos Media Productions in Sweden, has invested months of time and hundreds of labour hours to mine existing and historic publicly available data sources to develop a detailed summary of graduates from two WEF training programs; Global Leaders of Tomorrow (a one-year program that ran from 1993 to 2003) and Young Global Leaders (a five-year program started 2004/2005 and still running).
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/06/davos-man-his-wef-and-his-servants/
LANDING PAGE WHERE YOU CAN DOWNLOAD THE DEFINITIVE LIST OF WEF YLT and GLT GRADUATES https://maloneinstitute.org/
These people have been trained to believe in and support a globalist form of unelected government, in which business is at the centre of the management and decision-making process. They are fundamentally anti-democratic, and their views are both fundamentally corporatist and globalist, which is another way of saying that they are for totalitarian fascism – the fusion of the interests of business with the power of the state – on a global scale.
The Malone Institute, in collaboration with the Pharos Foundation and Pharos Media Productions in Sweden, has invested months of time and hundreds of labour hours to mine existing and historic publicly available data sources to develop a detailed summary of graduates from two WEF training programs; Global Leaders of Tomorrow (a one-year program that ran from 1993 to 2003) and Young Global Leaders (a five-year program started 2004/2005 and still running).
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/06/davos-man-his-wef-and-his-servants/
LANDING PAGE WHERE YOU CAN DOWNLOAD THE DEFINITIVE LIST OF WEF YLT and GLT GRADUATES https://maloneinstitute.org/
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