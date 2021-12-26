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MUST HEAR: DIVINE IMAGE DESTROYED – CHRISTINE BEADSWORTH
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197 views • December 26, 2021
Merry Christmas dear friends. WE are made in the perfect image of God. Every single strand of human DNA is marked with the name of God. And that’s the reason they are trying to defile our DNA with the experimental mRNA gene therapy shots. I tell you the truth because I love that which God has created.
I tell you the truth, the enemy hates you. The enemy hates Jesus Christ. And the enemy hates God. If you’d like to fully understand the depth of the enemy’s evil plan to destroy God’s divine image, click below.
“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.”
Merry Christmas. Christ the Savior is born. ❤️ ~ Sean
Thanks Sean of SGT Report
https://www.sgtreport.com/2021/12/merry-christmas-friends-christ-our-savior-is-born/
I tell you the truth, the enemy hates you. The enemy hates Jesus Christ. And the enemy hates God. If you’d like to fully understand the depth of the enemy’s evil plan to destroy God’s divine image, click below.
“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.”
Merry Christmas. Christ the Savior is born. ❤️ ~ Sean
Thanks Sean of SGT Report
https://www.sgtreport.com/2021/12/merry-christmas-friends-christ-our-savior-is-born/
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