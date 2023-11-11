Russell Canadian Conservative Podcast, Remembrance Day, Legion, Community

Russell host of the Canadian Conservative Podcast joins me for an indepth discussion on legions, community service, volunteerism and pride in our country.How do you spark the movement of volunteerism to get people to get involved with their community?
Can we resurrect the hub of some of these smaller communities, the Legion?
Remember the lives lost and the freedom that we enjoy.
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@TheCanadianConservative
X: https://x.com/TheCanadianCon?s=20
https://www.legion.ca/
