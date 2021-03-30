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Get Smart!
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20 views • March 30, 2021
Get Smart!
It's time to sink or swim... Jesus moved on from the crowds who were not willing to follow His disciplines and so must we. Instead of flattering congregations for the sake of money, Jesus taught "tough love"... are you willing to receive correction and follow the true Jesus of the four gospels?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
It's time to sink or swim... Jesus moved on from the crowds who were not willing to follow His disciplines and so must we. Instead of flattering congregations for the sake of money, Jesus taught "tough love"... are you willing to receive correction and follow the true Jesus of the four gospels?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
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