Pfizer Vax Approved Behind Closed Doors by The Highwire

To all confused: The named approved Vaccine (comirnaty) is NOT even in production, the ones being used are NOT approved - still under emergency use authorization only.And everything you hear/read from bought and paid by pharma shills or corrupt, lying MSM - It's all lies and bullshit. 'Their' experimental gene therapy 'clot shot' does not prevent those who have had either one or two doses from catching, spreading, or dying from the alleged wu-flu, so what's the point of having it in the first place? Fact is,the vaxxinated are now much worse off than the unvaxxinated, because their immune systems have been gentically altered and thus totally decimated; they are blood clotting at the microscopic level and have been injected with the equivalent of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), which will lead to AIDS (Aquired Immune Dificiency Syndrome), within six months to 2 years of getting the jabs. As with AIDS patients, those who had had the jab(s) will display signs of their immune system collapsing with the occurrence of red/black lesions all over the body. Also, the sinister side of this, is that the vaxxinated cannot now be classified as 100% genetically intact humanbeings; they have been genetically corrupted, becoming a new 'alien species', a hybridized THING, not human, but something else... - David_Corwinsource: