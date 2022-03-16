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Psalm 47 (Tehilim), Praise to Adonai, the Ruler of the Earth
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28 views • March 16, 2022
Psalms Chapter 47 Tehilim
Video of a musical painting, recorded long ago, maybe 2012 - remix 2022.
Vocals in Hebrew language
Praise to Adonai
To the Chief Musician. A Psalm of the sons of Korah
Music and recording by Bindernowski.
This video contains a slightly audible watermark in the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
But if you want to buy it in best quality without watermark, see link below.
Full version (not the 2022 re-mix)
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/145049817-psalm-47-progressive-music-so-far-shofar-hebrew
Or the Instrumental Version
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/49432400-progressive-variable-instrumental-music-so-far-shofar
Or if you need more, I have more music and also footages and a few images available - all exlusively on Pond5 -
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal link:
https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Video of a musical painting, recorded long ago, maybe 2012 - remix 2022.
Vocals in Hebrew language
Praise to Adonai
To the Chief Musician. A Psalm of the sons of Korah
Music and recording by Bindernowski.
This video contains a slightly audible watermark in the music.
Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.
But if you want to buy it in best quality without watermark, see link below.
Full version (not the 2022 re-mix)
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/145049817-psalm-47-progressive-music-so-far-shofar-hebrew
Or the Instrumental Version
https://www.pond5.com/royalty-free-music/item/49432400-progressive-variable-instrumental-music-so-far-shofar
Or if you need more, I have more music and also footages and a few images available - all exlusively on Pond5 -
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal link:
https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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