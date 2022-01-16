South Dakota Governor Brings Legislation To Protect People’s Right to a Exemption From COVID Vaccines

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01/12/2022 Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem: Unvaccinated Americans are still Americans. I’m bringing legislation this session to protect the people’s right to a medical and a religious exemption from COVID vaccines.